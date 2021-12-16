Hu Xijin, the outspoken editor-in-chief of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, has retired. Photo: Weibo
High-profile Chinese newspaper chief and US critic Hu Xijin retires

  • Hu rode a wave of nationalism to make Global Times China’s most popular government-backed newspaper
  • He will stay on as commentator for the Communist Party-backed publication

Updated: 7:30pm, 16 Dec, 2021

