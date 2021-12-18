China has underlined its human rights stance with the release of a 2014 speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping
‘Hit back when criticised on human rights’: Xi to officials

  • New book includes 2014 speech to party leaders instructing them how to respond to criticism from Western countries
  • Publication coincides with latest clash on values between Beijing and the West with competing virtual summits

Jun Mai
Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Dec, 2021

