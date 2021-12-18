Rapid testing and universal vaccination coverage have helped China prevail over the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Omicron spread shows China got it right on Covid-19 strategy, top disease expert says

  • Wuhan lockdown was landmark decisive move that drastically contained the spread of the coronavirus in China, Zhong Nanshan says
  • Expert credits sustained success to rapid testing and universal vaccination coverage, along with stringent controls

Updated: 3:53pm, 18 Dec, 2021

