Chinese tennis doubles champion Peng Shuai has given her first interview to overseas media since concerns were raised for her well-being. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese tennis doubles champion Peng Shuai has given her first interview to overseas media since concerns were raised for her well-being. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Politics

China tennis star Peng Shuai denies making sex assault claim

  • After weeks of international concern for her well-being, the doubles champion has given her first interview to overseas media
  • Peng says she is fine and there has been ‘a lot of misinterpretation’ from the public

Topic |   WTA (Women's Tennis Association)
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 10:44am, 20 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese tennis doubles champion Peng Shuai has given her first interview to overseas media since concerns were raised for her well-being. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese tennis doubles champion Peng Shuai has given her first interview to overseas media since concerns were raised for her well-being. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE