Chinese tennis doubles champion Peng Shuai has given her first interview to overseas media since concerns were raised for her well-being. Photo: Getty Images
China tennis star Peng Shuai denies making sex assault claim
- After weeks of international concern for her well-being, the doubles champion has given her first interview to overseas media
- Peng says she is fine and there has been ‘a lot of misinterpretation’ from the public
Topic | WTA (Women's Tennis Association)
Chinese tennis doubles champion Peng Shuai has given her first interview to overseas media since concerns were raised for her well-being. Photo: Getty Images