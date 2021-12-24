Governments around China have been trying to cool the public zest for celebrating Christmas, in a bid to resist Western cultural influences. EPA-EFE
China cancels Christmas: why Santa Claus is not coming to town for Chinese kids

  • Options for Christmas celebrations beyond the malls and stores shrink as English-teaching centres shut down following a crackdown
  • Rising online nationalism combined with a boycott of Western cultural values is making many parents choose to forgo the festivities to ‘avoid trouble’

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 6:31pm, 24 Dec, 2021

