Governments around China have been trying to cool the public zest for celebrating Christmas, in a bid to resist Western cultural influences. EPA-EFE
China cancels Christmas: why Santa Claus is not coming to town for Chinese kids
- Options for Christmas celebrations beyond the malls and stores shrink as English-teaching centres shut down following a crackdown
- Rising online nationalism combined with a boycott of Western cultural values is making many parents choose to forgo the festivities to ‘avoid trouble’
Topic | China society
Governments around China have been trying to cool the public zest for celebrating Christmas, in a bid to resist Western cultural influences. EPA-EFE