Zhang Qing has late-stage colon cancer and her husband, human rights activist Yang Maodong, has been blocked from travelling to the US to see her. Photo: Twitter
Battling cancer in the US, Chinese dissident’s wife appeals to authorities to ‘set him free’ so they can reunite
- Zhang Qing says she’s in a critical condition and her husband, Yang Maodong, should be allowed to travel to the US to see her
- Human rights activist Yang has been blocked from leaving China to join Zhang and she says she has lost contact with him
Topic | Human rights in China
