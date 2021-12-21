Zhang Qing has late-stage colon cancer and her husband, human rights activist Yang Maodong, has been blocked from travelling to the US to see her. Photo: Twitter
Zhang Qing has late-stage colon cancer and her husband, human rights activist Yang Maodong, has been blocked from travelling to the US to see her. Photo: Twitter
China /  Politics

Battling cancer in the US, Chinese dissident’s wife appeals to authorities to ‘set him free’ so they can reunite

  • Zhang Qing says she’s in a critical condition and her husband, Yang Maodong, should be allowed to travel to the US to see her
  • Human rights activist Yang has been blocked from leaving China to join Zhang and she says she has lost contact with him

Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 11:41pm, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Qing has late-stage colon cancer and her husband, human rights activist Yang Maodong, has been blocked from travelling to the US to see her. Photo: Twitter
Zhang Qing has late-stage colon cancer and her husband, human rights activist Yang Maodong, has been blocked from travelling to the US to see her. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE