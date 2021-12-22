China’s top legislative body is considering a draft revision to strengthen protection of women’s rights. Photo: AP
China looks to ‘update and strengthen’ women’s rights law
- Proposed revision includes outlawing superstitious practices, and banning employers from asking female applicants about marital or pregnancy status
- Schools and companies would also be required to set up a mechanism to prevent and punish sexual harassment against women
Topic | Gender equality
China’s top legislative body is considering a draft revision to strengthen protection of women’s rights. Photo: AP