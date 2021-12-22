China says applicants for a licence to disseminate religious content online must be an entity or individual based in China and recognised by Chinese laws, and its main representative should be a Chinese national. Photo: AP Photo
China’s latest crackdown on religion bans foreigners from spreading church and spiritual content online
- China’s Measures for the Administration of Internet Religious Information Services banning unlicensed online groups or ceremonies comes into effect in March
- Beijing has said the move is necessary to safeguard national security and it follows a call by Xi Jinping to ‘strengthen the management’ of religious affairs
