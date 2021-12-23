Authorities issued the notice soon after live-streamer Huang Wei, or Viya, was fined for tax evasion. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China’s celebrities and internet influencers given 10 days to pay outstanding taxes
- Tax bureaus in some of nation’s most prosperous regions tell those with unpaid or incorrectly filed taxes to take action before year’s end or face punishment
- It comes days after top e-commerce influencer Huang Wei, also known as Viya, was fined a record US$210 million for tax evasion
Topic | China society
Authorities issued the notice soon after live-streamer Huang Wei, or Viya, was fined for tax evasion. Photo: VCG via Getty Images