Authorities issued the notice soon after live-streamer Huang Wei, or Viya, was fined for tax evasion. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China’s celebrities and internet influencers given 10 days to pay outstanding taxes

  • Tax bureaus in some of nation’s most prosperous regions tell those with unpaid or incorrectly filed taxes to take action before year’s end or face punishment
  • It comes days after top e-commerce influencer Huang Wei, also known as Viya, was fined a record US$210 million for tax evasion

Linda Lew
Updated: 7:00am, 23 Dec, 2021

