Journalists stand at the National Ski Jumping Centre during a government-organised media tour to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics venues in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, on December 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Beijing Winter Olympics organisers confident of keeping Covid-19 outbreaks within its ‘closed loop’

  • The rapid spread of Omicron around the globe means outbreaks in China during the Winter Games are likely, says Olympics epidemic control official
  • Testing, quarantine and treatment rules for athletes and Olympics-related personnel are different than for others in China

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:36pm, 23 Dec, 2021

