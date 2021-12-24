Populist bloggers are airing leftist views at a time when the Chinese government is cracking down on perceived excesses and intensifying its “common prosperity” policies. But observers and critics wonder about the effects on China’s political and economic wellbeing. Photo: May Tse
Ultra-leftist voices are making themselves heard in China, but at what cost?
- Bloggers and commentators are riding a wave of nationalism by attacking intellectuals and corporate targets in China as well as emblems of the West
- Observer predicts the radicals are convenient while Xi Jinping seeks a successful 20th party congress but their usefulness will expire once he consolidates power
Topic | China’s Communist Party
