Mongolians protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over plans to introduce Mandarin-only classes in schools. Photo: AFP
China: local laws allowing minority language teaching ‘unconstitutional’
- Allowing languages besides Mandarin in education is not conducive to ethnic integration, unspecified cabinet department had said in requesting a review
- Ruling annuls laws in autonomous regions allowing ethnic minority language teaching – defence of which had already sparked protests in Inner Mongolia
Topic | National People's Congress (NPC)
Mongolians protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over plans to introduce Mandarin-only classes in schools. Photo: AFP