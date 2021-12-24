Mongolians protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over plans to introduce Mandarin-only classes in schools. Photo: AFP
China: local laws allowing minority language teaching ‘unconstitutional’

  • Allowing languages besides Mandarin in education is not conducive to ethnic integration, unspecified cabinet department had said in requesting a review
  • Ruling annuls laws in autonomous regions allowing ethnic minority language teaching – defence of which had already sparked protests in Inner Mongolia

Updated: 1:20pm, 24 Dec, 2021

