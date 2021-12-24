Peng Bo at the Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu province on December 23. Photo: Weibo
Peng Bo at the Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu province on December 23. Photo: Weibo
Top Chinese internet censor and anti-cult official pleads guilty to taking US$8m in bribes

  • Peng Bo, former deputy head of China’s cyberspace regulator and cult affairs office, was accused of using his position for personal gain
  • The 64-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday, with sentencing to follow at a later date, Xinhua reported

Amber Wang
Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Dec, 2021

