Peng Bo at the Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu province on December 23. Photo: Weibo
Top Chinese internet censor and anti-cult official pleads guilty to taking US$8m in bribes
- Peng Bo, former deputy head of China’s cyberspace regulator and cult affairs office, was accused of using his position for personal gain
- The 64-year-old pleaded guilty on Thursday, with sentencing to follow at a later date, Xinhua reported
Topic | Corruption in China
Peng Bo at the Wuxi Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu province on December 23. Photo: Weibo