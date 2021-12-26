A demonstrator in California with flags of Taiwan and the United States. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s opposition KMT rushes to regain lost voice in America
- High-level Kuomintang official is in Washington to speed up reopening of liaison office in a bid to counter the influence of Taiwan’s ruling DPP
- America’s deepening ties with Taipei make it imperative that the opposition party presents its side, party’s international affairs director says
