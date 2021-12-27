Ma Xingrui will take over as party chief of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The US hit his predecessor and other Xinjiang officials with sanctions because of the crackdown on Uygur Muslims and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: Edward Wong
New Xinjiang party chief pledges to follow President Xi Jinping’s policy on the sensitive region
- Former governor of Guangdong province Ma Xingrui tells leadership meeting he will work to maintain social stability and public order, in keeping with Xi’s aims
- His predecessor, Chen Quanguo, is the most senior target for US sanctions over China’s treatment of Uygurs and other ethnic minority groups in the region
Topic | Communist Party politics
Ma Xingrui will take over as party chief of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The US hit his predecessor and other Xinjiang officials with sanctions because of the crackdown on Uygur Muslims and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: Edward Wong