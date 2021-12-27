Next Digital is being wound up in Hong Kong after its newspaper Apple Daily fell foul of the city’s sweeping national security law. Photo: David Wong
China /  Politics

Taiwan’s sister website of former Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily set for sale

  • Hong Kong liquidator for owner Next Digital, founded by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai, is negotiating with potential buyers for Taiwan’s Apple Online, latter says
  • Apple Daily closed in June after executives and journalists were arrested and assets frozen for allegedly breaching Hong Kong national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:16pm, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
