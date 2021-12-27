Next Digital is being wound up in Hong Kong after its newspaper Apple Daily fell foul of the city’s sweeping national security law. Photo: David Wong
Taiwan’s sister website of former Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily set for sale
- Hong Kong liquidator for owner Next Digital, founded by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai, is negotiating with potential buyers for Taiwan’s Apple Online, latter says
- Apple Daily closed in June after executives and journalists were arrested and assets frozen for allegedly breaching Hong Kong national security law
Topic | Hong Kong media
