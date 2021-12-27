Shenzhen’s economy overtook Hong Kong’s a year after Wang Weizhong became party chief. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen party boss takes over as acting governor of Guangdong province
- Promotion is expected to pave the way for Wang Weizhong, 59, to become a full member of the policymaking Central Committee
- As China’s top exporter, southern province will be under pressure to keep its economy on a steady course next year, observer says
Topic | Communist Party politics
