Residents of Xian in northwestern China practise social distancing as they line up to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Residents of Xian in northwestern China practise social distancing as they line up to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Covid-19 situation in Xian ‘critical’ as China battles to curb spread

  • 175 new cases were reported in the city on Monday as residents face further restrictions after six days of lockdown
  • Party chief orders universities and colleges to be on high alert and strictly prevent more infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 3:00pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents of Xian in northwestern China practise social distancing as they line up to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Residents of Xian in northwestern China practise social distancing as they line up to be tested for Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE