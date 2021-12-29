Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office”. warned(Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Beijing warns it will take ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards independence
- Tawian Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang says mainland China will have to respond to ‘provocations’ from ‘separatist forces’
- This year saw a record number of fly-pasts from the People’s Liberation Army, generating concern in Washington
