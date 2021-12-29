Wang Leehom is taking a break from performing after going through a messy public divorce from his former wife Lee Jinglei. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
In wake of Wang Leehom scandal, Beijing urges Taiwanese artists to pursue excellence and integrity
- The mainland’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman did not directly refer to Wang’s ugly public divorce but said artists should work to build a good social image
- Beijing’s interest in celebrity image and behaviour has seen it crack down on ‘unethical artists’ this year, including blocking social media accounts and income
