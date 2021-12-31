Covid-19 has left a shadow over China’s New Year’s Eve and forthcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. Photo: AFP
China curbs New Year’s Eve celebrations to reduce Covid-19 infection risks
- Several cities cancel large gatherings and encourage people to avoid crowds
- The country is also planning precautions for the traditional mass migration around the Lunar New Year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 has left a shadow over China’s New Year’s Eve and forthcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. Photo: AFP