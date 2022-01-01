Xian is home to 13 million people and is best known for its terracotta warriors. It has been under lockdown for the past 10 days, with authorities imposing travel restrictions, mandatory testing and widespread disinfection measures.

Shaanxi provincial party secretary Liu Guozhong told local pandemic control officials in a Friday work meeting that this was the “most strenuous time” in the fight against the outbreak but he urged officials to remain steadfast.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented challenge that calls for us to show our true colours and courage at a critical time such as this. All cadres across the province must shoulder the responsibility to strengthen leadership and accountability to see us through to the end of the battle,” Liu said.

“Officials in charge must take the lead to be present on the battlefield front line to ensure concrete measures are in place.”

01:51 New round of mass testing in Xian, the northwestern city at epicentre of China’s Covid-19 outbreak

Shaanxi provincial deputy health commission chief Yang Lianchang told a press conference on Friday that Xian was at a critical phase in battling a “sticky and tricky” outbreak.

“Shaanxi is implementing an integrated approach to balance the medical needs of Covid and other patients. We are working towards the goal of zero deaths by doing our best to save all Covid patients,” Yang said.

According to the Shaanxi health commission, the province has identified a total of 1,738 local cases since the latest outbreak began on December 9. There have been three deaths in the outbreak and currently 1,469 of these cases are being treated in hospitals.

China is going all out to put an end to the Xian outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month.

Nationwide, China reported 175 local cases and 56 imported cases on December 31. Other than the 174 local cases reported in Xian, one 46-year-old woman has been confirmed as positive but without symptoms in Tongren, a city in the southwestern province of Guizhou.

In eastern China’s Zhejiang province, the municipal government of Ningbo announced on Saturday morning that all flights heading to Beijing and 54 public transport routes had been suspended after one positive case was identified that day.