Large numbers of flights have been disrupted, including a Delta flight that had to turn back six hours after taking off. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

How Covid-19 and cancelled flights left a Chinese student stranded in Seattle

  • Hundreds of flights have been cancelled as a result of the Omicron variant, leaving many Chinese unable to fly home for New Year
  • One of those affected says she now faces a ‘Catch-22’ and is unsure whether she can afford a flight home or whether she will be able to stay in the US

Topic |   China society
Alyssa ChenMimi Lau
Updated: 12:24pm, 2 Jan, 2022

