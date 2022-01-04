Activists campaign at the Control Yuan in Taipei with a life-sized placard of Taiwan’s oldest death row inmate Wang Xin-fu. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese death row inmate’s case turns focus on use of capital punishment

  • Campaigners say Wang Xin-fu, the island’s oldest death row prisoner, was wrongly convicted for the murder of a policeman in 1990
  • Although relatively progressive, Taiwan retains the death penalty and the sentence has remained popular

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:34am, 4 Jan, 2022

