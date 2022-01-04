Beijingers have largely shrugged at the impact of the Games. Photo: AFP
Olympic fever? Not in a Beijing where the shadow of Covid-19 deepens the winter chill

  • The Games will be held amid tight coronavirus controls, while foreign visitors have been banned and it is not clear if ordinary Chinese will be allowed to attend
  • Organisers have promised a ‘simple, safe and spectacular’ event, but residents in the capital are not confident they will get to see much of a spectacle

Jack Lau
Updated: 11:09pm, 4 Jan, 2022

