Beijingers have largely shrugged at the impact of the Games. Photo: AFP
Olympic fever? Not in a Beijing where the shadow of Covid-19 deepens the winter chill
- The Games will be held amid tight coronavirus controls, while foreign visitors have been banned and it is not clear if ordinary Chinese will be allowed to attend
- Organisers have promised a ‘simple, safe and spectacular’ event, but residents in the capital are not confident they will get to see much of a spectacle
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Beijingers have largely shrugged at the impact of the Games. Photo: AFP