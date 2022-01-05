Residents queue up for Covid-19 tests in Xian, which remained in lockdown. Photo: Xinhua
Lockdown city Xian suspends data chief after Covid-19 tracing app failures
- Dereliction of duty cited after malfunctions in health code system, which is needed for movement and to enter buildings
- Fallout from the city’s outbreak continues after two officials were sacked and 26 placed under investigation over its handling
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
