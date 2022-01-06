Dumped watermelons rot by the roadside in Myanmar near the border with China’s Yunnan province. Photo: Handout
Rotting fruit, sinking fortunes – Covid-19 curbs take their toll on China’s Myanmar border

  • Trade in perishables ‘nearly impossible’, exporters in Myanmar say as trucks waiting to clear border checkpoints jam major roads
  • On the Chinese side, prolonged lockdowns leave hotel and business owners in despair ahead of the lucrative Lunar New Year tourist season

William Zheng in Hong Kongand Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Jan, 2022

