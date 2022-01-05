Walmart’s Sam’s Club counters China claims it pulled Xinjiang goods from app

“This matter is a misunderstanding,” Zhang said on the call.

“We didn’t defend ourselves, because, there is no reason to be afraid of things we haven’t done,” Zhang added. A second participant corroborated Zhang’s comments made on the call, which also talked about Sam’s Club’s plans in China.

Walmart did not respond to a request for comment. Neither Walmart nor Sam’s Club has commented publicly so far on the backlash against them in China and Zhang did not comment on the situation at Walmart, which was also accused of removing products from the far western Chinese region, from both its offline stores and app.

The controversy, which prompted a wave of Sam’s Club shoppers in China to cancel their memberships, underscores the tightrope foreign companies walk in China as they balance geopolitical tensions between China and the west with China’s importance as a market and supply base.

Xinjiang has become a growing point of conflict between Western governments and China, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people, mainly Uygurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there.

China has rejected accusations of forced labour or any other abuses in Xinjiang, describing the camps as vocational centres designed to combat extremism, and in late 2019 said all people in the camps had “graduated”.

Besides Walmart, Swedish fashion retailer H&M and US chipmaker Intel have come under fire in China in recent months for making adjustments to their businesses over Xinjiang. In contrast, Tesla was criticised by US rights groups for opening a showroom in Xinjiang last week.

Chinese social media users turned against Sam’s Club shortly after US President Joe Biden signed legislation on December 23 banning imports from Xinjiang over concerns about forced labor.

Zhang said that Sam’s Club, which has 4.4 million members in China, saw around 500 shoppers cancel their membership cards in its central region. He did not give a nationwide number.

“It has negative impact on our membership base, but time will prove everything in the future,” he said.

“We think the potential in China is very big.”

