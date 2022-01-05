Xian, in Shaanxi province, has been locked down for nearly two weeks as authorities grapple with a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Xian, in Shaanxi province, has been locked down for nearly two weeks as authorities grapple with a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Account of life in locked down Xian highlights ‘costs’ of zero-Covid policy

  • Journalist Jiang Xue says neighbours have been swapping food to deal with supply shortages and encouraging each other after ‘making it through another day’
  • She says workers tasked with delivering supplies are overstretched and can’t meet demand, and people offering to help can’t get the permit needed to leave home

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:50pm, 5 Jan, 2022

