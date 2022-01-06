The pregnant woman was refused entry to Xian Gaoxin Hospital because of Covid-19 regulations. Photo: Weibo
Xian hospital staff punished after pregnant woman is refused entry over invalid Covid-19 test and loses baby
- Manager of Xian Gaoxin Hospital suspended and two sacked after the woman was refused entry for two hours because Covid-19 test result was four hours out of date
- Video on social media showed the woman, eight months pregnant, sitting outside, while a second woman posted that she lost a baby in similar circumstances
Topic | Coronavirus China
The pregnant woman was refused entry to Xian Gaoxin Hospital because of Covid-19 regulations. Photo: Weibo