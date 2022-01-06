Hu Haibo in a picture from his Facebook page. Hu was among a group of mainland Chinese citizens sent back from Taiwan on Thursday, a government source said. Photo: Facebook
Hu Haibo in a picture from his Facebook page. Hu was among a group of mainland Chinese citizens sent back from Taiwan on Thursday, a government source said. Photo: Facebook
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan sends 21 back to mainland China, including self-proclaimed activist who swam across strait

  • Hu Haibo told Taiwan officials he faced persecution from mainland authorities but was sent back on Thursday after being convicted of illegal entry
  • Zhou Xian arrived on the island on a rubber dinghy in May and was among a group returned on Wednesday

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:11pm, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hu Haibo in a picture from his Facebook page. Hu was among a group of mainland Chinese citizens sent back from Taiwan on Thursday, a government source said. Photo: Facebook
Hu Haibo in a picture from his Facebook page. Hu was among a group of mainland Chinese citizens sent back from Taiwan on Thursday, a government source said. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE