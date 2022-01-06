Communist Party cadres have been using the “two establishments” slogan to show loyalty to Xi Jinping. Photo: DPA
China’s propaganda machine is embracing a new slogan to entrench Xi Jinping’s status
- Communist Party’s ideology chief, Wang Huning, tells officials to highlight the historical significance of the ‘two establishments’
- It first appeared in a resolution on history approved in November and refers to establishing Xi as ‘core’ leader and establishing his political doctrine
