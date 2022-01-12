Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening of a study session at the Party School of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, attended by provincial and ministerial-level officials on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping to his top leadership: ‘no mercy’ in fight against corruption
- Anti-corruption success is key message in approach to this year’s 20th National Party Congress
- Xi also implores party cadres to align with key messages of last year’s sixth party plenum, which solidified his position
Topic | China’s Communist Party
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the opening of a study session at the Party School of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, attended by provincial and ministerial-level officials on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua