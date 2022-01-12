Zhang Qing had appealed for the Chinese government to allow her husband, activist Guo Feixiong, to fly to the US while she had a relapse of late-stage cancer. Photo: Twitter
Zhang Qing had appealed for the Chinese government to allow her husband, activist Guo Feixiong, to fly to the US while she had a relapse of late-stage cancer. Photo: Twitter
China /  Politics

Wife of missing Chinese activist dies in US after appeal to Beijing for reunion fails

  • Zhang Qing, who has been separated from husband Guo Feixiong since he was jailed in China in 2006, died in Washington after battling cancer
  • Last year, former human rights lawyer Guo tried several times to leave China before going missing in December

Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:25pm, 12 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhang Qing had appealed for the Chinese government to allow her husband, activist Guo Feixiong, to fly to the US while she had a relapse of late-stage cancer. Photo: Twitter
Zhang Qing had appealed for the Chinese government to allow her husband, activist Guo Feixiong, to fly to the US while she had a relapse of late-stage cancer. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE