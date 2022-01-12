Zhang Qing had appealed for the Chinese government to allow her husband, activist Guo Feixiong, to fly to the US while she had a relapse of late-stage cancer. Photo: Twitter
Wife of missing Chinese activist dies in US after appeal to Beijing for reunion fails
- Zhang Qing, who has been separated from husband Guo Feixiong since he was jailed in China in 2006, died in Washington after battling cancer
- Last year, former human rights lawyer Guo tried several times to leave China before going missing in December
Topic | Human rights in China
Zhang Qing had appealed for the Chinese government to allow her husband, activist Guo Feixiong, to fly to the US while she had a relapse of late-stage cancer. Photo: Twitter