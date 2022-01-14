Liu Hongwu, vice-chairman of the southern region of Guangxi, has been detained on suspicion of corruption. Photo: Handout
Chinese anti-corruption blitz snares another senior official

  • The detention of Guangxi vice-chairman Liu Hongwu comes ahead of the annual meeting of the country’s top anti-corruption agency
  • This week also saw a former senior security official being charged with bribery and a city’s former Communist Party boss admitting to corruption

Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng
Updated: 8:34pm, 14 Jan, 2022

