Liu Hongwu, vice-chairman of the southern region of Guangxi, has been detained on suspicion of corruption. Photo: Handout
Chinese anti-corruption blitz snares another senior official
- The detention of Guangxi vice-chairman Liu Hongwu comes ahead of the annual meeting of the country’s top anti-corruption agency
- This week also saw a former senior security official being charged with bribery and a city’s former Communist Party boss admitting to corruption
