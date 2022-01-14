Kenny Wee, pictured in 2013, is the former operator of Metro Daily. Photo: CWH
Kenny Wee, pictured in 2013, is the former operator of Metro Daily. Photo: CWH
Apple
China /  Politics

‘No money from mainland China’ behind Hong Kong bid for Taiwan-based Apple Online

  • Kenny Wee says he is the sole owner of the company hoping to own the Taipei-based news site
  • If successful, he will focus on soft news content, site quotes Wee as saying

Topic |   Apple
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kenny Wee, pictured in 2013, is the former operator of Metro Daily. Photo: CWH
Kenny Wee, pictured in 2013, is the former operator of Metro Daily. Photo: CWH
READ FULL ARTICLE