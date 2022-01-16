A staff member gives instructions as people line up for nucleic acid test in Songzhuang township in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 in China: Beijing and Tianjin racing to contain Omicron spread ahead of Lunar New Year and Winter Olympics
- The Chinese capital has recorded its first Omicron case, while the neighbouring city has recorded more positives
- But further south Shenzhen recorded zero cases on Saturday, raising hopes it may have contained its current outbreak
