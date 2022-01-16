A staff member gives instructions as people line up for nucleic acid test in Songzhuang township in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
A staff member gives instructions as people line up for nucleic acid test in Songzhuang township in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 in China: Beijing and Tianjin racing to contain Omicron spread ahead of Lunar New Year and Winter Olympics

  • The Chinese capital has recorded its first Omicron case, while the neighbouring city has recorded more positives
  • But further south Shenzhen recorded zero cases on Saturday, raising hopes it may have contained its current outbreak

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 1:06pm, 16 Jan, 2022

