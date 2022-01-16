Sun Lijun admitted taking bribes during the broadcast. Photo: CCTV
Chinese state TV airs former top security official’s confession to taking bribes and forming ‘political clique’

  • The case of Sun Lijun, a former public security vice-minister, features in the first of a 5-part series on corruption
  • Sun, who was formally charged last week, gives a television confession in which he admits receiving large sums of money and buying favours

Sun Lijun admitted taking bribes during the broadcast. Photo: CCTV
