Sun Lijun admitted taking bribes during the broadcast. Photo: CCTV
Chinese state TV airs former top security official’s confession to taking bribes and forming ‘political clique’
- The case of Sun Lijun, a former public security vice-minister, features in the first of a 5-part series on corruption
- Sun, who was formally charged last week, gives a television confession in which he admits receiving large sums of money and buying favours
Topic | Corruption in China
