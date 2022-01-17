Wang Fuyu’s confession was broadcast on Sunday night. Photo: CCTV
Wang Fuyu’s confession was broadcast on Sunday night. Photo: CCTV
Senior Chinese official given suspended death sentence for taking US$70.7 million in bribes

  • The sentence on Wang Fuyu was announced a day after his case featured in a state television series about corruption
  • The programme reported that the former Guizhou deputy Communist Party chief had arranged a lucrative contract with a now jailed executive from the Kweichow Moutai drinks company

William Zheng
Updated: 7:14pm, 17 Jan, 2022

