Wang Fuyu’s confession was broadcast on Sunday night. Photo: CCTV
Senior Chinese official given suspended death sentence for taking US$70.7 million in bribes
- The sentence on Wang Fuyu was announced a day after his case featured in a state television series about corruption
- The programme reported that the former Guizhou deputy Communist Party chief had arranged a lucrative contract with a now jailed executive from the Kweichow Moutai drinks company
Wang Fuyu’s confession was broadcast on Sunday night. Photo: CCTV