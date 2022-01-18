President Xi Jinping told the party’s top disciplinary watchdog to make sure cadres closely follow Beijing’s policy decisions. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping tells disciplinary watchdog to take ‘zero tolerance’ approach to corruption

  • Chinese president also reflects on ‘historic and groundbreaking achievements’ of his anti-graft drive
  • But he tells cadres there is still a long way to go to tackle ‘deep-rooted corruption’ and eradicate it completely

William Zheng
Updated: 10:07pm, 18 Jan, 2022

