Xie Yang (centre) has been detained by police in central China after speaking out in defence of a local teacher. Photo: AFP
China rights lawyer held for ‘inciting state subversion’

  • ‘Trumped-up charges’, wife in US alleges, as Xie Yang, 49, is detained for ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
  • Xie recently tried to visit a teacher who was hospitalised after voicing sympathy for views questioning Beijing’s narrative over the 1937 Nanking massacre

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:26pm, 19 Jan, 2022

