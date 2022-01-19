Xie Yang (centre) has been detained by police in central China after speaking out in defence of a local teacher. Photo: AFP
China rights lawyer held for ‘inciting state subversion’
- ‘Trumped-up charges’, wife in US alleges, as Xie Yang, 49, is detained for ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’
- Xie recently tried to visit a teacher who was hospitalised after voicing sympathy for views questioning Beijing’s narrative over the 1937 Nanking massacre
Topic | Human rights in China
Xie Yang (centre) has been detained by police in central China after speaking out in defence of a local teacher. Photo: AFP