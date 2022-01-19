Decorative plates featuring images of Xi Jinping and Mao Zedong on sale in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China gets another centre dedicated to Xi Jinping Thought
- The country’s top planning and development agency has opened an institute to study the Chinese leader’s economic theories
- There are now 17 centres dedicated to various aspects of Xi’s philosophy, which the party has elevated to the same level as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping’s
