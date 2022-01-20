The Guangdong People’s Congress has been told development of the Greater Bay Area is a priority for the year ahead. Photo: Martin Chan
China’s powerhouse Guangdong pins modest growth target on R&D, Greater Bay Area

  • Relatively modest aim of 5.5 per cent is lower than the province’s growth last year, but in line with national average
  • In his first work report as acting governor, Wang Weizhong also promises support for Hong Kong universities to establish branches in the province

Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 3:02pm, 20 Jan, 2022

The Guangdong People’s Congress has been told development of the Greater Bay Area is a priority for the year ahead. Photo: Martin Chan
