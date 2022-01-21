The fire at a Kaohsiung apartment block in October highlighted concerns over lax safety standards in Taiwan and exposed the poor living conditions of the elderly. Photo: Handout
Taiwanese woman may face execution over blaze that killed 46 people

  • Fire in southern city of Kaohsiung ripped through multiple floors of run-down 13-storey apartment block
  • Prosecutors have indicted woman on murder and arson charges and say she should get the death penalty

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:38pm, 21 Jan, 2022

