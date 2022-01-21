Motorists and subway passengers were trapped by flash floods in the city. Photo: AFP
Chinese city boss punished for mishandling deadly floods that killed hundreds in Henan
- The demotion of Xu Liyi, formerly party chief in Zhengzhou, was announced almost 6 months after the disaster
- Footage of passengers trapped in the subway amid rising waters shocked the nation, and investigators said official ‘neglect’ had contributed to the death toll
