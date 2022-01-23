A video of Dong Hong, mayor of Dancheng, went viral after he said people returning from medium or high-risk areas would be quarantined then detained. Photo: Weibo
Covid-19: Chinese mayor derided after detention threat for Lunar New Year returnees

  • Mayor of Dancheng county in Henan province had threatened quarantine and detention for those arriving from medium or high-risk areas
  • Backlash joined by state media, with Xinhua saying trips to hometowns are justified and CCTV querying the legal basis for quarantine and detention

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Jan, 2022

