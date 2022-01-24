Xu Ming, a former vice-director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, will face corruption charges. Photo: Handout
China’s Communist Party expels Bo Xilai protégé in corruption probe aftermath

  • Retired food official Xu Ming to face graft charges but it is not known if his case is related to disgraced former mentor
  • Xu also accused of being disloyal to the party and making inappropriate comments on key policies

Jun Mai
Updated: 9:00pm, 24 Jan, 2022

