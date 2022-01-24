Government posters depict ethnic minority residents reading the constitution, near Kashgar in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Uphold China’s unity and socialist society, Xinjiang Communist Party chief tells minority and religious leaders

  • Ma Xingrui calls for firmly establishing a correct view of ‘country, history, ethnicity, culture and religion’
  • Echoes of President Xi Jinping as 62-year-old technocrat says sinicisation is ‘the only way’ forward for development of religions in the country

William Zheng
Updated: 10:46pm, 24 Jan, 2022

