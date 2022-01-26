The WeChat app is ubiquitous in China and used in everyday life. But a crackdown on dissent has caused activists to have access to the app restricted or cut off. Photo: Reuters
The WeChat app is ubiquitous in China and used in everyday life. But a crackdown on dissent has caused activists to have access to the app restricted or cut off. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Winter Olympics: China restricts activists’ social media ahead of Beijing Games

  • Prominent rights activists have been detained in recent weeks and others report having their WeChat accounts closed or curbed in December and January
  • IOC says it ‘has neither the mandate nor the capability to change the laws or the political system of a sovereign country’ and must remain neutral on politics

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:49pm, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The WeChat app is ubiquitous in China and used in everyday life. But a crackdown on dissent has caused activists to have access to the app restricted or cut off. Photo: Reuters
The WeChat app is ubiquitous in China and used in everyday life. But a crackdown on dissent has caused activists to have access to the app restricted or cut off. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE