The remarks by the Communist Party’s No 4 official come as tensions are rising across the Taiwan Strait. Illustration: Reuters
Beijing cadres told to ‘resolutely curb external interference’ in Taiwan amid ‘uncertainty’

  • Wang Yang tells officials at conference to understand ‘the time and trend of the complete reunification of the motherland is always on our side’
  • He says Fujian, the closest mainland province to Taiwan, will be supported to explore cross-strait integrated development with the island

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:04pm, 26 Jan, 2022

